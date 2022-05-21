Raiders have by far the NFL’s most expensive tickets on secondary markets

Getty Images

People want to see NFL games in Las Vegas, and are willing to spend a lot of money to do it.

The Raiders have, by far, the most expensive tickets in the NFL on secondary markets, ticketing company Logitix said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

An average Raiders home game ticket at Allegiant Stadium is going for $595 on the secondary market. That’s more than $200 more than the next-most expensive home site, which is Miami, where the average Dolphins ticket is going for $387. Los Angeles has the third- and fourth-most expensive tickets, with the Chargers averaging $361 and the Rams averaging $359. No. 5 is the Chiefs at $354.

The single game that is currently priced the highest is the 49ers-Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on New Year’s Day. The average price for that ticket is $777.