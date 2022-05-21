Report: Kadarius Toney had knee scope

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was in a red jersey at this week’s OTA practice that was open to the media and it appears that a knee issue is the reason why he’s not participating fully.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Toney had arthroscopic surgery on his knee. It is not considered to be a major injury and Toney is expected to be fine by training camp.

Toney was the Giants’ first-round pick last year, but got off to a delayed start as he dealt with contract and foot issues in the spring. He contracted COVID just before training camp and showed flashes of the playmaking ability that led the team to select him so early before injuries shut him down again.

Toney did not report to the first days of the offseason program, which led to chatter about the team listening to trade offers but that has died down with Toney in attendance at the team’s facility the last few weeks.