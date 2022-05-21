Speaking in Buffalo, Roger Goodell seeks “long-lasting changes that will hopefully prevent this in the future”

USA TODAY Sports

A day after the Bills organization visited Buffalo’s East Side neighborhood to show support for a community devastated by racially-motivated mass killings at a grocery story, other NFL figures showed up.

The contingent included the Commissioner.

“I have a personal connection to this community because it really is my home,” Goodell said, via ESPN.com. “I think we wanted to make sure people here knew they weren’t alone, that we were all supportive over them and how proud we are of the way they’re responding. The thing that gave me the most comfort was talking to the individuals. We all know we have a tragic circumstance here, 10 victims, but there are a lot of other people here really hurting. We just want them to know that all of us are standing behind them and we’re all gonna do whatever we can to support them.”

Goodell, who along with his wife donated $50,000 to the Bills Social Justice Fund, also expressed an aspiration for “long-lasting changes that will hopefully prevent this in the future.”

That’s good. That’s smart. It’s far better to prevent these tragedies than to respond to them. As we’ve mentioned a couple of times since last Saturday, Goodell is in a unique position to express loud displeasure to a broadcast partner whose news division gives mainstream credibility to the racist and anti-Semitic theory that white Americans are systematically being replaced by minorities.

Given the various things about which the NFL does not hesitate to complain to its partners (including ESPN’s Playmakers show), why wouldn’t the league make its strong disagreement known when it comes to something like this? Assuming, that is, that the league does indeed strongly disagree with the replacement-theory rhetoric emanating from the news division of one of its broadcast partners. Hopefully, the league does.