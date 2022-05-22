Charean Williams enters the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Thanks to Charean Williams, PFT has had a presence in the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2018. Now, Charean has added a little extra legitimacy (or, as the case may be, erased a little more of the illegitimacy) to this operation via her induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

On Saturday night, Charean entered the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as a member of a group of eight media members, including our good friend John McClain, who recently retired after nearly five decades with the Houston Chronicle.

Charean has become a key fixture here in recent years. She joined us after a long run covering the Cowboys for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In addition to her daily posts and regular appearances on #PFTPM, she looks for any opportunity she can to remind me of the Hail Mary play (featuring uncalled pass interference) that vaulted the Cowboys to a 1975 playoff win over the Vikings. Actually, she just did it again yesterday.

Congratulations to Charean. We’re blessed to have her as part of the PFT team.