Deshaun Watson’s lawyer: Trevor Bauer suspension “has no logical connection” to Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2022, 11:31 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

When Major League Baseball suspended Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two full seasons based on allegations of off-field sexual misconduct, the harsh punishment caused some to wonder whether it would prompt the NFL to impose an even greater suspension on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson than the six-to-eight game ban that many in league circles have been expecting.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer recently asked Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, whether the Bauer suspension will influence the Watson discipline.

Hardin said he hopes Bauer’s suspension won’t impact Watson.

“I’m going to try to be an optimist and say it will have no effect at all,” Hardin said. “Because it has no logical connection.”

Logic doesn’t matter, however. What matters is P.R. The entire Personal Conduct Policy apparatus arises from P.R. considerations.

So if baseball suspends Bauer for two years and there’s no real outcry against the harshness of the penalty (and there hasn’t been), NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell could indeed be influenced to apply a stronger punishment to Watson. Even though the cases are different and the allegations are different and the sports are different, the two-year suspension of Bauer sets a new bar. Whatever the NFL does to Watson necessarily will be judged in comparison to that standard.

Without Bauer’s two-year suspension, a Watson penalty in the range of six or eight games creates one impression. Post-Bauer, six or eight games for Watson creates a different vibe entirely.

Ultimately, Goodell will try to balance the criticism for not suspending Watson enough against the criticism for being too harsh. Remember, it was Goodell’s failure to be sufficiently harsh with Ray Rice that nearly brought Goodell down in 2014.

That’s where logic comes into play. Goodell, knowing full well the fallout from a perception that he didn’t go far enough with Rice, becomes more likely to err on the side of going too far with Watson.

It’s not about right or wrong. It’s not about fairness or equity. It’s not about law or legalities. It’s about the reaction that the league anticipates from possibly being too lenient to possibly being too strict.

And, yes, the Bauer suspension becomes an important factor in figuring out the right punishment for Watson.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Deshaun Watson’s lawyer: Trevor Bauer suspension “has no logical connection” to Watson

  3. Except for the fact that both Bauer and Rice physically assaulted their victims….and neither of their victims was able to simply turn around and ‘walk out the door’ while it appears that each of Watson’s accusers had that option.

  6. That is why the Browns are the Browns. Unheard of guaranteed money for a character with these allegations. #Free Baker!

  7. Goodell will wait till the cases are settled. Max punishment 6 games reduced on appeal.
    He didn’t do a thing to that slimball Kraft for his indiscretions.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.