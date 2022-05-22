George Kittle is working on Josh Allen, Zach Wilson to attend Tight End University

Getty Images

It’s hard to pull of Tight End University with out a QB1 (or two) there to throw footballs. George Kittle and company have taken that into consideration for the second year of the tight end conclave.

Kittle told #PFTPM on Friday that a group of quarterbacks will be attending. Former 49ers Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard will be there. Current 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is also making the trip.

Two others have not yet committed: Zach Wilson of the Jets and Josh Allen of the Bills.

‘You can help me peer pressure him,” Kittle said, “but Zach Wilson is at about 99 percent. He’s trying to decide if he wants to come back from Cabo or not. I was like, ‘Zach, you’re going to come back from Cabo,’ so if you want to help me influence him a little bit. Then the last one I’m working on, Josh Allen’s trying to see if he can make it work. Hopefully, we have a handful of awesome quarterbacks there who could also talk to us about running routes and what they see out there.”

Kittle agreed that Allen could play tight end if he wanted to. And he could. He’s doing just fine at his current position, however.

Tight End University happens in Nashville from June 22-24. Kittle, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen established the event in 2021.