Jadeveon Clowney returns to the Browns

The Browns once again have three No. 1 overall picks under contract.

Per multiple reports, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to terms with the Browns. It will be his second season in Cleveland.

Clowney, the first pick in 2014, joins Myles Garrett, the first pick in 2017, and Baker Mayfield, the first pick in 2018. Mayfield isn’t expected to be there when the season begins. At this point, it’s unclear whether they’ll trade him, release him, or keep him.

Appearing in 14 games last season for the Browns, Clowney had 9.0 sacks.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that it’s a one-year, $11 million deal. We’ll see whether the details match that amount; it’s possible some of the $11 million comes in the form of incentives.