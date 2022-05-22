Leonard Williams “liking what I’m seeing” from Kayvon Thibodeaux

Getty Images

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams has been impressed with rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux since the Giants first hit the practice field.

“I’m liking what I’m seeing so far,” Williams said of Thibodeaux. “It’s small things where we have a few guys on defense giving the ones — or giving whoever a show look, and if they need an offensive lineman or something like that, he’s one of the first ones to run in there and give a look. I appreciate things like that from top picks because he knows that there’s still more that he has to give to the team. Just because he got drafted high doesn’t mean that he can’t help out.”

Williams said Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick and a well-known player coming out of college, has shown the humility that veterans like to see from rookies.

“Meeting him in person, he’s a humble guy and he’s ready to work, and like I said, he’s one of the first people to go in there when we need a look and things like that,” Williams said. “I’m definitely impressed with those things.”

Williams expects to benefit from Thibodeaux putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

“It’s going to be great for me inside and playing with guys like that that are going to make the quarterback step up, and if I’m playing in the middle and they’re doing their job, I’m going to make them roll out to them and vice versa,” Williams said. “We feed off of each other.”