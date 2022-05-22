Report: Marquise Goodwin agrees to terms with Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Marquise Goodwin, Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team had an open roster spot after waiving fourth quarterback Levi Lewis on Friday.

Goodwin spent last season with the Bears and made 20 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. He played 393 offensive snaps.

The Bills made Goodwin a third-round choice in 2013, and he spent four seasons in Buffalo before going to San Francisco. His best season came in 2017 with the 49ers when he caught 56 passes for 962 yards and two touchdowns.

He joins the competition behind Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Dee Eskridge. The Seahawks also have Freddie Swain and Penny Hart and seventh-round picks Bo Melton and Dareke Young.