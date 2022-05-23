49ers waive Chris Slayton

Getty Images

Earlier on Monday, agent Mike McCartney announced that tight end Tyler Kroft reached an agreement with the 49ers.

Now we know the corresponding move San Francisco made to add Kroft to the roster.

In the 49ers’ announcement on Kroft, they also noted that they waived defensive lineman Chris Slayton.

Slayton joined San Francisco on a futures contract at the end of January. A seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft, Slayton entered the league with the Giants. But he’s also spent time with the Bills, Falcons, and Steelers.

Slayton has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.