Aaron Donald not at Rams’ OTAs, but Sean McVay says dialogue remains good

A month ago, Rams coach Sean McVay said the team was having good dialogue with defensive tackle Aaron Donald toward a new contract that would ensure Donald’s return for the 2022 season. A month later, nothing has changed.

Donald doesn’t have a new contract and he didn’t attend today’s opening of the Rams’ voluntary Organized Team Activities, but McVay said he talked to Donald today and “Dialogue’s good,” via Andrew Siciliano.

From all indications, the Rams are still expecting Donald to be on the field for them during the 2022 season. But Donald, who has three years left on his contract, clearly wants more money.

Today is Donald’s 31st birthday, and the Rams are hoping they can get a deal done that ensures he celebrates a few more birthdays as a Ram.