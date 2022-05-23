Baker Mayfield will not attend Browns OTAs

Getty Images

When the Browns started their offseason program last month, quarterback Baker Mayfield was not present.

Unsurprisingly, that’s not going to change as the club begins its OTAs.

Mayfield will not attend the voluntary practices that start on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Two months after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans, Mayfield remains on Cleveland’s roster.

Last week, Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reported that a holding pattern exists with Mayfield. While the Seahawks and Panthers have interest in the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, the hold up is how much of the quarterback’s 2022 salary Cleveland and Mayfield’s new team will pay.

Mayfield is slated to make $18.8 million guaranteed in the coming season.

Playing with an injury to his left shoulder for most of the 2021 season, Mayfield completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games.