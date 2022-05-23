Bengals agree to terms with third-round choice Zach Carter

Getty Images

The Bengals have agreed to terms with third-round draft choice Zach Carter, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Carter will sign a four-year, $5.06 million deal.

He started 25 of the 46 games he played at the University of Florida and totaled 107 career tackles, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups.

The Bengals made Carter the 95th overall choice.

Only fourth-round pick Cordell Volson remains unsigned.

First-round safety Daxton Hill, second-round safety Cam Taylor-Britt, fifth-round safety Tycen Anderson and seventh-round defensive end Jeffrey Gunter have signed their four-year deals.