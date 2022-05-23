Broncos announce title changes within scouting department

Getty Images

The Broncos announced several title changes within their scouting department.

They named Eugene Armstrong as their southeast area scout, Deon Randall as their southwest area scout and Chaz McKenzie as their northeast area scout.

Armstrong is entering his 17th season with the Broncos as a college scout. He previously served as the team’s southwest area scout. He joined the Broncos after spending seven seasons with the Texans, the final three of which came as a college scout. He now is among the Broncos’ longest-tenured scouts.

Randall served as the Broncos’ northeast area scout in 2021, his fifth season with the team. He joined Denver in 2017 as a personnel intern and then served as a scouting assistant in 2018 and a pro/college scout in 2019-20. Randall has been responsible for scouting both college and pro prospects during his tenure in Denver.

McKenzie spent the previous season as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow for the Broncos. He previously was recruiting coordinator and coaching assistant at his alma mater, Central Washington, in 2019-20.