Cardinals opening OTAs without Kyler Murray in attendance

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray plans to stay away from voluntary Organized Team Activities.

The Cardinals’ OTAs are starting today and Murray won’t be there, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Throughout the offseason there has been talk that Murray isn’t completely happy with the Cardinals and the team isn’t completely happy with him. Murray is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract and would like a new deal. The Cardinals have picked up Murray’s fifth-year option, so they have him under contract for two more seasons.

Whether the two sides can come to terms on a new contract remains to be seen, although the Cardinals have insisted they won’t trade him and Murray has said he’s committed to the team. So Murray will be with the Cardinals for mandatory work, but he may not be around much if at all during voluntary work.