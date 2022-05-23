CeeDee Lamb sued by trading card firm for breach of contract

Getty Images

A trading card company is suing Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb for breach of contract, Mike Fisher of SI.com reports.

Leaf Trading Cards accuses Lamb of failing to fulfill an agreement to autograph cards for the company. The Dallas-based company filed suit in Denton County, Texas.

Leaf CEO Brian Gray shared a statement on Twitter.

“Leaf has filed the first ever lawsuit against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements,” Gray wrote. “We hate doing this, but customers need defending here.”

Lamb apparently signed some items but not enough to fulfill the contract after the Cowboys made Lamb the 17th overall choice in 2020.

The company is seeking damages and attorney fees.

In the filing, Leaf asks the court to serve Lamb with the suit at his home or the Cowboys’ offices in Frisco, where Lamb is expected to take part in organized team activities this week.