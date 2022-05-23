Colts waive James Morgan to make room for Nick Foles

Getty Images

When the Colts made official the signing of Nick Foles on Monday, somebody had to go from the quarterbacks room. The Colts announced they have waived James Morgan.

That leaves Foles, Sam Ehlinger and Jack Coan behind Matt Ryan.

Foles, 33, will reunite with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator when the quarterback won Super Bowl LII MVP honors.

Morgan initially joined the Colts on Dec. 6, signing with their practice squad. He then signed a futures contract after the season.

The Jets made Morgan a fourth-round choice in 2020. He has been on the practice squads of the Jets, Steelers and Panthers as well as the Colts.