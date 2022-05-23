Death of Dwayne Haskins is ruled accidental

USA TODAY Sports

The early April death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins officially has been ruled an accident.

On April 9, Haskins was struck by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in Broward County, Florida. Via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, medical examiner reports released on Monday included the finding that the death was accidental.

Ovalle adds that a toxicology report showed a high blood-alcohol concentration. One sample returned a result of 0.20 percent, and another generated a 0.24 percent reading. Haskins, per the report, also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine.

A Steelers official told the Medical Examiner’s office that Haskins, who had trained with teammates on Friday, April 8, went to dinner with a friend or cousin named Joey, before going to a night club.

The report states that Haskins and his companion “drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating.”

The Medical Examiner’s report points out that investigators found Haskins’s car on the side of the road, with a “female companion” inside. The woman said Haskins had left, searching for gasoline.

A star at Ohio State, Haskins was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 draft. He later signed with the Steelers, after being released.