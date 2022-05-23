Death of Dwayne Haskins is ruled accidental

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The early April death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins officially has been ruled an accident.

On April 9, Haskins was struck by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in Broward County, Florida. Via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, medical examiner reports released on Monday included the finding that the death was accidental.

Ovalle adds that a toxicology report showed a high blood-alcohol concentration. One sample returned a result of 0.20 percent, and another generated a 0.24 percent reading. Haskins, per the report, also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine.

A Steelers official told the Medical Examiner’s office that Haskins, who had trained with teammates on Friday, April 8, went to dinner with a friend or cousin named Joey, before going to a night club.

The report states that Haskins and his companion “drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating.”

The Medical Examiner’s report points out that investigators found Haskins’s car on the side of the road, with a “female companion” inside. The woman said Haskins had left, searching for gasoline.

A star at Ohio State, Haskins was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 draft. He later signed with the Steelers, after being released.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Death of Dwayne Haskins is ruled accidental

  2. Regardless of what may have happened beforehand – Someone’s son has died way too young and not in a nice way. We don’t need to know what happened before. Let the boy RIP and his friends and family find peace.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.