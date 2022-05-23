Deebo Samuel not attending 49ers OTAs

Getty Images

As the 49ers begin their OTAs this week, one of their most important offensive players won’t be there.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, receiver/running back Deebo Samuel will not attend the voluntary practices.

Samuel has been in a contract dispute with the 49ers for most of the offseason, with Samuel requesting a trade and the 49ers denying it.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said earlier this month that the issues with Samuel are not insurmountable. And Samuel himself hinted that the situation with the 49ers could be improving, as he re-followed the team on Instagram and liked a post that referenced Lynch’s comments.

Samuel is due $3.986 million in base salary in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract. It remains to be seen when or if the team and Samuel can come to a long-term agreement.

But until that happens, it appears Samuel will stay away from the voluntary offseason activities.