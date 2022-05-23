Deebo Samuel not attending 49ers OTAs

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 23, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT
As the 49ers begin their OTAs this week, one of their most important offensive players won’t be there.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, receiver/running back Deebo Samuel will not attend the voluntary practices.

Samuel has been in a contract dispute with the 49ers for most of the offseason, with Samuel requesting a trade and the 49ers denying it.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said earlier this month that the issues with Samuel are not insurmountable. And Samuel himself hinted that the situation with the 49ers could be improving, as he re-followed the team on Instagram and liked a post that referenced Lynch’s comments.

Samuel is due $3.986 million in base salary in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract. It remains to be seen when or if the team and Samuel can come to a long-term agreement.

But until that happens, it appears Samuel will stay away from the voluntary offseason activities.

4 responses to "Deebo Samuel not attending 49ers OTAs

  1. Bears offer 2023 first and third round picks along with Robert Quinn for Deebo. Who says no.

  2. Pretty bad when you have lost leverage as a GM to a guy on a rookie contract.

    That’s just poor financial cap planning right there. How this continues to happen where teams get themselves in a pickle with a guy they drafted and developed and want to sign, and it goes unnoticed as a problem, is beyond me.

    The cap hell Titans just did with it with AJ Brown. Tannehill may not even be there in 2 years and that means you have overpaid a nun h of people without winning anything.

  3. Nothing makes you more attractive to NFL teams like pouting. GMs line up to throw money at you. Great strategy Einstein.

