Dwayne Haskins’ widow releases statement

Getty Images

After the Broward County Medical Examiner released the finding that Dwayne Haskins’ death was accidental, Haskins’ widow issued a statement.

“Dwayne Haskins Jr. was tragically killed on April, 9, 2022,” Kalabrya Haskins said in a statement released by attorney Rick Ellsley. “He was a loving and dedicated husband, a son, and a brother. He wanted to be a father and eventually a grandfather. He was a humanitarian who loved children and animals.

“As a young man, Dwayne was a nationally recognized scholar-athlete while in high school in Maryland. Dwayne was a record-breaking quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was an All-Big Ten academic student-athlete. Dwayne was the MVP at the Big Ten Championship. He was MVP at the Rose Bowl. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Dwayne was the 15th overall pick at the 2019 NFL draft for Washington.

“When he passed away, he was a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he was loved by his coaches and teammates.

“Dwayne Haskins was all these things and so much more.

“On behalf of Dwayne’s wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work.”

Haskins was struck by a dump truck on Interstate 595 on April 9. According to a toxicology report, Haskins had alcohol levels of .20 and .24 on separate samples taken from his body, which are above the legal limit in Florida of .08.