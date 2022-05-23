Giants sign Joshua Ezeudu

Getty Images

The Giants are moving closer to having their entire draft class under contract.

The team announced the signing of third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu on Monday. The guard is the fifth member of the class to sign, which leaves them with six more to go before everyone has agreed to a deal.

Ezeudu made starts at both tackle and guard during his time at North Carolina, but saw more time on the interior of the line and that’s where he’s expected to play as a professional as well.

The Giants have added a number of guard options to the roster this offseason. They signed Mark Glowinski, Max Garcia, and Jamil Douglas before drafting Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan last month. They also have 2020 fifth-rounder Shane Lemieux on his way back from a knee injury.