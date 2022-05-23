Hard Knocks In Season will feature the Cardinals in 2022

Getty Images

The second season of Hard Knocks In Season will feature the Cardinals, NFL Films and HBO announced Monday.

The mutli-episode, in-season edition will follow the NFC West contenders in real time. The primetime docuseries will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max beginning in November.

The Colts were featured last fall in the debut of the all-access in-season version of Hard Knocks.

“Last season Hard Knocks made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts,” Keith Cossrow, NFL Films vice president and senior coordinating producer, said. “It was a vivid and illuminating look at the life of an NFL team. This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim, coach Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity.”

This in-season edition of Hard Knocks will be the first appearance for the Cardinals as part of the Hard Knocks’ franchise, which originally launched in 2001. In 2016, the Cardinals were featured on the premiere season of the Amazon Original Series “All or Nothing,” which followed the team throughout the 2015 season and won an Emmy for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary.

The 2022 preseason edition of Hard Knocks is set to resume with the Lions. The five-episode run of Hard Knocks Training Camp will debut Tuesday, Aug. 9.