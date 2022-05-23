Here’s everything you missed this weekend

Getty Images

NFL owners reportedly are “counting votes” toward a potential ouster of Daniel Snyder.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson‘s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, expects to hear something from the NFL regarding a possible suspension in June.

Hardin is “not optimistic” about the treatment Watson will receive from HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Hardin also said that settlement talks are not “in the offing.”

Hardin thinks the two-year suspension imposed by MLB on Trevor Bauer has no “logical connection” to Watson’s case (but it does).

The Browns once again have three former No. 1 overall picks on the roster.

Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo? 49ers TE George Kittle calls it a toss-up.

With the receiver market going through the roof, should tight ends like Travis Kelce get more?

The Colts are talking to QB Nick Foles.

Last week’s fracas between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban brought back memories of an on-field brouhaha between a pair of NFL coaches.

It would be nice to know what Fisher believes Saban did, before the NIL floodgates opened.

Packers WR Amari Rodgers is looking “faster and stronger” as he approaches his second NFL season.

Giants WR Kadarius Toney had knee surgery.

The Bears plan to throw rookie WR Velus Jones into the fire.

George Kittle is trying to recruit a couple AFC East quarterbacks to Tight End University.

Giants DL Leonard Williams likes what he sees so far from DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant, who turned 95 on Friday, wants to see NFL games become even more exciting.

PFT has a presence in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, thanks to Charean Williams.

The Seahawks have added a speedy receiver to the roster.

Michael Vick is playing in Fan Controlled Football. Unless he isn’t.