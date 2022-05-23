Is money holding up Rob Gronkowski’s return to the Buccaneers?

May 23, 2022
Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he’ll play for the Buccaneers or no one in 2022. Currently, he’s playing for no one.

With the offseason programs inching toward conclusion, chances are he won’t be signing before the start of training camp. The real question is whether he’ll be signing at all.

At the heart of the issue could be the question of what the Bucs can or will pay Gronkowski. With the receiver market going haywire and with 49ers tight end George Kittle recently telling #PFTPM that the disparity between top wideout pay and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s annual rate “boggles the mind,” it’s not unreasonable to ask whether Gronk is worth more than the $8 million or $10 million or whatever compensation package the Bucs will offer him.

He’s worth a lot more than that. The question is whether they offer him enough to make playing worth his while.

Gronk isn’t going to come out and say it. He won’t want to seem greedy or selfish. But it’s neither, if a guy wants to be paid what he’s worth for what he does.

Why shouldn’t Gronkowski want fair value? Even if he’s never spent a dime of his football money (he famously lives off his endorsements), he shouldn’t get less than full and fair value for his skills, abilities, risks, and sacrifices.

He should have a ceiling below which he won’t play. Maybe he does. And maybe the Bucs just haven’t gotten there yet.

Regardless, he should be done with playing for anything less than $15 million per year — especially after the receiver market has skyrocketed toward $30 million.

8 responses to "Is money holding up Rob Gronkowski's return to the Buccaneers?

  2. Gronk is in Miami having the time of his life. No one can seriously say they expected him to be at OTAs or minicamp. He will close out his bar tab and show up in Tampa when he is good and ready.

  3. His desire to skip training camp is whats holding back Rob Gronkowski’s return.

  4. I wouldnt be entirely surprised if he waited til week 1 or sometime soon after to show up. At this point it’s likely money and also not wanting to commit the offseason time while putting slightly less wear and tear on his body.

  5. Ha, he ain’t getting $15M a year so quit stirring that pot. Gronk should have been the highest paid non-QB/DE in football in his prime, but his prime is long gone.

  6. The last 2 years, he’s average 700 yards and 6.5 TDs a year. Granted, his familiarity with Brady and his blocking ability increase his value somewhat, but 15 million a year? No.

  7. Is he worth a huge package? Played in 12 games last year and has a long history of injuries. He isn’t the player he once was and if you pay for even 80% of what he was you are going to get ripped off. He is now a redzone target that will miss 4 to 6 games, maybe even the playoffs.

  8. Gronk’s concerns always have been playing for Brady, and his health. He had hugely painful injuries last season which is why he originally retired and which is why he’s taking his time now. For once in 2020 he was healthy. Then last year he took a beating. No reason to sign yet, let his body heal and see how he feels in a bit.

