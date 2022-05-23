Mac Jones is in best shape of his life after changing his diet this offseason

Getty Images

Going into his second season, Mac Jones looks different.

The quarterback has slimmed down, having worked with Patriots strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera this offseason to reshape his body.

“He’s in the best shape of his life,” receiver Kendrick Bourne said Monday, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “I think he’s been here all offseason with Moses, so he looks really good. His stomach is gone, and he looks really good.”

Jones gave credit to Cabrera as well as to team nutritionist Ted Harper. Jones has eliminated unhealthy foods from his diet.

“I’ve learned more this offseason than I probably ever have about nutrition, sleep, wellness, all that stuff,” Jones said. “So I’m taking what I learned that I feel will help me and apply it, and then obviously listening to Ted and everybody, just following their plan, eating healthy, taking out a lot of the things that are bad for my diet.

“But at the same time, I need to maintain my weight and be able to take hits, so there’s a fine balance for every player. . . . For me, I’ve definitely trimmed down on the body fat a little bit, and then I’ll get a chance to bulk back up before the season starts and be able to absorb the hits.”