Matthew Stafford not throwing at OTAs and may not throw until camp

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was present for the first day of organized team activities. But Stafford did not throw Monday.

Stafford confirmed that he received an anti-inflammatory shot in his right elbow for an issue he dealt with last season. He also briefly wore a brace to limit his range of motion while healing, Jordan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reported last month.

Stafford said he doesn’t know yet whether he will throw in any of the OTAs or the minicamp or wait until training camp begins in July.

“Still working on it,” Stafford said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Rams coach Sean McVay seems unconcerned, and it seems likely if there was any concern, the team would have signed a fourth quarterback by now. Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins are the only quarterbacks on the roster.

That means Wolford and Perkins will get a lot of work this spring as Stafford continues to rest his arm.