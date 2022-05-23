Michael Vick says he’s not playing in a Fan Controlled Football game

Getty Images

A report last week indicated that former NFL quarterback Michael Vick would be making a return to the field, but Vick says that’s not the case.

Per the Reuters report, Vick was going to play in a May 28 game in the Fan Controlled Football league. Vick took to Twitter to say that he will not be taking part in any game.

“I hung ‘em up in 2015 never to return again,” Vick wrote. “Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement. I appreciate the opportunity to play but I’d rather put my executive hat on with the little ownership that I have!”

While Vick will not be playing, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is set to play in the 7-on-7 league this year.