Nick Foles agrees to two-year deal with Colts

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 23, 2022, 12:46 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The MVP of Super Bowl LII has found a new home.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Colts agreed to terms on a two-year deal with quarterback Nick Foles on Monday.

Late last week, reports emerged that Indianapolis was negotiating with Foles and that a deal could get done sooner than later.

Foles played under Colts head coach Frank Reich in Philadelphia. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2017, the year Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. He then started several games for the team in 2018 when Wentz was out due to injury.

Since leaving the Eagles, Foles has played for the Jaguars and Bears. He won his only start in 2021, throwing for 250 yards with a touchdown.

Foles, who turned 33 in January, is expected to serve as Matt Ryan’s backup in 2022. The Colts also currently have Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan, and Jack Coan on their roster at quarterback.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Nick Foles agrees to two-year deal with Colts

  1. Nick has made over $78 million plus whatever the Colts give him. Not bad.

  3. Dang, was hopeing the Pack would scoop him because Love is not a promising backup

  4. The Colts really, really need to draft a QB. Ryan may be OK for a couple of more seasons, but the ghost of Nick Foles? Someday they need to move on from the stopgaps and take a shot on young potential franchise QB.

  6. Man, I was hoping he’d came back to Philly. The Eagles QB room is young and inexperienced but it makes sense why he’d go to the Colts.

    Also Foles is only 33?!

  7. Great insurance policy for the Colts if Matt Ryan should get hurt or falter.

  8. It’s a shame he didn’t back up Wentz in Indy last year. That would have been beautiful.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.