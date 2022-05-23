Rams re-sign Jake Gervase

Getty Images

The Rams are bringing defensive back Jake Gervase back to the roster.

Gervase re-signed with the team on Monday. No terms of the deal were announced.

Gervase initially signed with the Rams after going undrafted out of Iowa in 2019. He played in two regular season games as a rookie, one game in 2020, and two more last season before appearing in all four of the team’s postseason games. All of his snaps the last two years have come on special teams and he has been credited with two tackles.

If he makes the team this year, it seems likely that his special teams work will be the reason why he sticks around but the addition of four draft picks to the secondary could make landing a job more difficult.