Rashaad Penny resting a “little hamstring thing”

May 23, 2022
Rashaad Penny is attending the Seahawks’ organized team activities, but he is not participating in on-field work with teammates.

Penny is resting a slight hamstring issue, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

“He’s just got a little hamstring thing that’s still tight,” Carroll said. “We’re just making sure that he’s OK. He’s working out, and he conditioned really well today. He’s running and flying around and all. But he’s not ready (for team drills) where he can’t control the tempo.”

The season remains months away, but Penny’s injury history makes it something to watch. He missed two games his rookie season, six his second season, 13 his third season and seven last season.

That means Penny has played 37 games and missed 28 in his career.

The Seahawks covered themselves at the position by drafting Michigan State running back Ken Walker in the second round.

  2. So he’s gonna be on he shelf for the first 8 weeks is what he’s actually saying. It was nice to finally see him produce after being a first round draft choice but that was after Seattle had nothing to play for. Gonna be a lot more difficult as a runner in this system without Wilson under center. Welcome to the doormat Seattle. As a fan base you more than deserve it.

  3. Walker was picked to cover for the likely retirement of Chris Carson (due to injury) not to cover Penny for injury (again). Best case scenario Carson recovers and can safely play again and all three have a healthy and fruitful season. Worse case the RB depth is thin…very thin.

