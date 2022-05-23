Rashaad Penny resting a “little hamstring thing”

Getty Images

Rashaad Penny is attending the Seahawks’ organized team activities, but he is not participating in on-field work with teammates.

Penny is resting a slight hamstring issue, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

“He’s just got a little hamstring thing that’s still tight,” Carroll said. “We’re just making sure that he’s OK. He’s working out, and he conditioned really well today. He’s running and flying around and all. But he’s not ready (for team drills) where he can’t control the tempo.”

The season remains months away, but Penny’s injury history makes it something to watch. He missed two games his rookie season, six his second season, 13 his third season and seven last season.

That means Penny has played 37 games and missed 28 in his career.

The Seahawks covered themselves at the position by drafting Michigan State running back Ken Walker in the second round.