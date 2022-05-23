Ravens sign Diego Fagot

Getty Images

Linebacker Diego Fagot got the go-ahead to continue his football career from the Department of Defense and he will be doing so as a member of the Ravens.

The Ravens announced Fagot’s signing on Monday. The move comes a day after the Naval Academy announced that Fagot was one of four athletes granted permission to pursue a career in professional sports rather than immediately serve their five-year term in the military.

“I am excited to get this opportunity to continue playing the sport I love. Thank you to the superintendent, Secretary of the Navy and Secretary of Defense for making it happen,” Fagot said, via Bill Wagner of the Capital Gazette. “I can’t wait to continue Navy football’s legacy in the NFL.”

Fagot had 282 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.