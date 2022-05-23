Ravens sign Diego Fagot

Linebacker Diego Fagot got the go-ahead to continue his football career from the Department of Defense and he will be doing so as a member of the Ravens.

The Ravens announced Fagot’s signing on Monday. The move comes a day after the Naval Academy announced that Fagot was one of four athletes granted permission to pursue a career in professional sports rather than immediately serve their five-year term in the military.

“I am excited to get this opportunity to continue playing the sport I love. Thank you to the superintendent, Secretary of the Navy and Secretary of Defense for making it happen,” Fagot said, via Bill Wagner of the Capital Gazette. “I can’t wait to continue Navy football’s legacy in the NFL.”

Fagot had 282 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

6 responses to “Ravens sign Diego Fagot

  2. Go finish your commitment first. It isn’t right just because he can play football he can forgo his commitment. There plenty of students at the academy that can successfully move a private business but they don’t get special compensation. Just because you can play football you shouldn’t have to follow the rules like everyone else. Another great example of the DoD.

  5. BuckyBadger says:
    May 23, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Go finish your commitment first. It isn’t right just because he can play football he can forgo his commitment. There plenty of students at the academy that can successfully move a private business but they don’t get special compensation. Just because you can play football you shouldn’t have to follow the rules like everyone else. Another great example of the DoD.

    ====================

    I’m pretty sure the Navy likes to use this as a bit of a recruiting tool.

