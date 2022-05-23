Report: Browns promote Glenn Cook to assistant G.M.

Getty Images

The Browns are reportedly making more changes to their personnel department.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the team is promoting Glenn Cook from vice president of player personnel to assistant General Manager. Per the report, Cook will continue to handle the responsibilities of his previous position.

The Browns are also expected to announce the hiring of Catherine Raîche for an assistant G.M. position after hiring her away from the Eagles this year. Cook and Raîche will both serve under G.M. Andrew Berry in a role that was previously filled by Vikings G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Cook has been with the Browns since 2016 and was the assistant director of pro scouting before becoming the vice president of player personnel. He interviewed for the Bears and Vikings G.M. openings before Ryan Poles and Adofo-Mensah were hired by those teams.