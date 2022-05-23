Report: Steelers have completed interview process for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Steelers are closing in on a new General Manager.

The team has concluded the interview process and now will choose among the six candidates who received second interviews, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers had two interviews with internal candidates Brandon Hunt, their pro scouting director, and Omar Khan, their vice president of football and business administration.

Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl, Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley also interviewed twice.

Kevin Colbert announced Jan. 28 he was retiring after the draft. Colbert has been with the Steelers for 22 seasons and took over as General Manager in 2010 after a decade as the director of football operations.