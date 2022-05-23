Russell Wilson plans to be “non-emotional” playing Seahawks in Week One

Getty Images

Russell Wilson will be back in familiar surroundings to start the upcoming season, as the Broncos will open their slate against the Seahawks on Sept. 12.

Having played 10 seasons for Seattle, it would be understandable if Wilson had some mixed feelings about playing the first game of 2022 at Lumen Field. But when asked about it on Monday after Denver’s first OTA practice of the spring, Wilson said he was going to approach Week One the same as he would any other.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting time,” Wilson said during his press conference. “Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the past 10 years. It’s a special place, special place to play, Lumen Field. I have a high regard for all those guys over there and what they do. I think for me, it’s non-emotional, though — it’s got to be non-emotional. You’ve got to be able to go into it with an understanding that it’s just ball. And also understand that there’s been amazing times. There’s been a lot of touchdowns there, won a lot of games there. So I had a great experience.

“It’ll always be a special place in my heart forever. So for me, it’s about going up there and trying to play the best football for our football team here and try to go win.”

Wilson later added that he’s always tried to play neutral in order to be a steadying force when things can go wrong over the course of a game.

“I think that for me, obviously, I think the biggest thing is trying to do what you always do,” Wilson said. “And I’ve done it for a long time — I’ve played a lot of football. So for me, just focus on the fundamentals, focus on the midst of the game, focus on the joy, focus on that person that’s in the stands, that young boy or young girl that’s in the 300 seats up top in the top-left corner. And just throw the ball, make plays, score touchdowns.”