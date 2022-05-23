Sean McVay still believes Tutu Atwell “can be that guy”

Getty Images

Receiver Tutu Atwell was the Rams’ top draft choice last year. He played 10 offensive snaps and 27 special teams snaps in eight games before a shoulder injury.

He is behind Cooper Kupp, newcomer Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson on the depth chart, with the Rams still pursuing Odell Beckham, who is expected to play at some point in 2022 after rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Rams, though, haven’t given up on Atwell.

“When you look at it, Tutu Atwell’s a guy that got injured,” McVay said, via Connor Zimmerlee of SI.com. “I think he’s looked really good this offseason program up to this point. I still believe Tutu can be that guy. By no means is the book written on Tutu Atwell. He had the shoulder injury. He’s looked really good. He’s done a great job of responding the right way.”

Atwell’s rookie season ended with 10 punt returns for 54 yards and five kick returns for 87 yards.

But his 4.32 time in the 40-yard dash and 16.6 yards per reception average at Louisville had the Rams intrigued enough to draft him with the 57th overall choice last year. It also still has the Rams intrigued about what Atwell could become in the NFL.