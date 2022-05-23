Texans sign Darrell Daniels

Getty Images

The Texans kicked off the week by welcoming a new tight end to the roster.

The team announced the signing of Darrell Daniels on Monday afternoon. No terms of the deal were announced.

Daniels signed with the Colts after going undrafted in 2017 and played 12 games as a rookie before being traded to the Seahawks in 2018. He played nine games for Seattle before going on waivers and being claimed by the Cardinals.

Daniels stayed in Arizona through last season and played 40 games for the Cardinals overall. He has 13 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown over his entire career.

Antony Auclair, Pharaoh Brown, Seth Green, Brevin Jordan, and Teagan Quitoriano are the other tight ends in Houston.