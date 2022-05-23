Todd Gurley: There was never a time last season that I wished I was on the field

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT
Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Six
Getty Images

Todd Gurley was a member of the Rams from 2015 to 2019, so he knew many of the players who celebrated a Super Bowl win in Los Angeles this February.

Gurley watched the win and said he was happy that players like Aaron Donald got to win a ring, but he didn’t feel like he was missing out himself. Gurley played for the Falcons in 2020, but was out of the league entirely last year and said that there was no feeling of regret about being out of action.

“There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there,’” Gurley said, via NBC LX. “I appreciated my time in the league and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.”

Gurley, who turns 28 in August, ran for more than 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in three of his first four seasons, but knee injuries put an end to his dominant run at that point. He said he hasn’t totally ruled out the idea of playing again, but that “I like doing whatever I want to do” and that family, business ventures and “chilling and enjoying myself” are at the top of that list right now.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Todd Gurley: There was never a time last season that I wished I was on the field

  1. Not every NFL players wants to be worn down to dust into their 30s while squeezing out a few more bucks or chasing a ring…

  2. Imagine being able to play a game for 5 years and then being able to “sit around and chill”. Enjoy it, and make sure to invest properly. Players earning millions per year can literally retire early in life if they invest properly. It’s far more difficult now with the current representation in office but Gurley seems to be the exception, not the rule.

  3. Gurley has earned $48 million in his career. Great for him to enjoy “retirement” at 28.

    I think people forget the punishment a RB gets on every run or tackle. Plus the sacrifice on his knees just for the game.

  5. Wish he could come back because I still believe he could be effective if healthy enough …

  6. It’s hard to argue with this logic. Enjoy the rest of your life, your health and your financial freedom.

  8. He didn’t want to be on the field in the SB against the Patriots either

  9. Great guy, and he had a great run. Good for him he’s sitting back enjoying it.

  11. I’m actually quite surprised more athletes don’t take this route. You’ve literally made more money by 30 than 99% of people will make their entire lives. Sit back, invest and live.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.