Travis Etienne cleared for all practice activity

Running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season with the Jaguars was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury, but his health is trending in the right direction for this season.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL, that Etienne has been cleared for all practice activity as the team moves into the OTA phase of their offseason program. Pederson added that the team will continue to monitor Etienne health, but that he’s set to work without restrictions.

Etienne was selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 draft and joined quarterback Trevor Lawrence in making the move from Clemson to Jacksonville.

James Robinson, Ryquell Armstead, Nathan Cotrell, Mekhi Sargent, and 2022 fifth-rounder Snoop Conner are the other backs for the Jaguars.