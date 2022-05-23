Trevor Lawrence: It’s fun having a group that communicates really well

Getty Images

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not have much success as a rookie under Urban Meyer’s ill-fated, short tenure as head coach of the Jaguars.

But things should be different in 2022 with Doug Pederson at the helm.

After the first OTA practice of the spring, Lawrence told reporters he’s enjoying the sense of collaboration he has with the team’s new staff, led by Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor. As Pederson has mentioned before, Lawrence has been working with the coaches to keep plays he likes and has experience with from the previous offensive system.

“We haven’t installed everything yet. But a lot of the things we did last year that I liked, we have — it’s just called something different,” Lawrence said. “So just [having conversations] and letting them know what I like, what I don’t like, I think the communication has been really good so far. We’ve already had a couple of those meetings. And that’s the best way to do it, when you can just collaborate.

“And obviously from my standpoint, coach Pederson and Press, they get the final say. But I want to be a part of that process. And they’ve been awesome in just working together. I think we see things the same way and it’s fun having a group that communicates really well.”

The first overall pick of the 2021 draft, Lawrence also started from Day One last year. He finished the season having completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

But Lawrence perhaps ended last season with some momentum, posting a season-high 111.8 passer rating in Jacksonville’s 26-11 victory over Indianapolis in Week 18. That day, Lawrence completed 72 percent of his passes for 223 yards with a pair of TDs.