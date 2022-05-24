Al Michaels will work playoff game for NBC this season in emeritus role

Getty Images

Al Michaels will become the voice of Thursday Night Football on Amazon this season, but NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua announced an emeritus role for Michaels with his network. Michaels will call a playoff game for NBC in the 2022 season.

Michaels joined NBC Sports in 2006 as the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Football, which was been primetime’s No. 1 TV show for un precedented 11 consecutive years. In his new role with NBC, Michaels will continue to broadcast and contribute across the network’s high-profile properties, including the Olympics.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my longtime NBC relationship while also launching the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon this fall,” Michaels said. “A special thanks to NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua and the folks at NBCUniversal for their help in making this happen.”

Michaels has worked 11 Super Bowls, nine Olympics and eight World Series.