Alex Cappa sidelined with a core muscle injury

USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals made upgrading their offensive line a central part of their offseason plans and signing guard Alex Cappa was one result of those efforts.

Cappa is set to be on the right side of the line in the fall, but the Bengals are going to have to make do without him on the practice field for the near future. Head coach Zac Taylor said that Cappa is dealing with an injury.

“He’s getting evaluated for a core-muscle deal,” Taylor said, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. “It’s gonna keep him out a couple weeks, but nothing overly concerning.”

The Bengals need Cappa healthy in September more than they need him available in May or June, so it wouldn’t come as a great shock if he spends the rest of the offseason program doing nothing more than recovering from his injury.