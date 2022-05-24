Brandin Cooks calls contract extension “a blessing” as he gets to stay in Houston

Getty Images

Brandin Cooks is just happy to be here. No really, he is.

The receiver has never stayed in one place more than three seasons, with three teams trading him. The Texans had some offers for Cooks this offseason but instead signed him to a two-year extension through 2024.

He will play a third season in Houston in 2022.

“It was huge, not just for my family and I, but believing in what this organization is trying to get done and what Nick (Caserio) and Coach Lovie (Smith) are building,” Cooks said Tuesday, via quotes distributed by the team. “It’s definitely a blessing. I’m glad we can put that behind us and get back to work.”

Cooks has six 1,000-yard campaigns in eight NFL seasons. Last year, he caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns for the Texans, his second 1,000-yard season in two years with the team.

The Saints, Patriots and Rams have traded Cooks, a first-round choice of the Saints in 2013. He has 7,917 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career.