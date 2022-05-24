Brandon Staley: Khalil Mack could probably go full speed right now

Getty Images

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack missed the back half of the 2021 season with Chicago due to a foot injury that required surgery.

As he makes his way back for 2022, Los Angeles is being cautious with the veteran defender. Mack was limited in Monday’s first OTA practice, but head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Mack could have pushed it if needed.

“He’s in really good shape,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “He has a lot of confidence in where he’s at right now. We just want to make sure that we phase them in the right way. He’s going to be in all of the walk-through stuff, jog-through stuff. But we want to make sure that in individual [period] that he just comes back the right way. He could probably go full speed right now.”

Mack played only seven games in 2021, the fewest of any season in his eight-year career. In 2020, Mack had 9.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, three forced fumbles, and an interception in all 16 games. He was named to his sixth Pro Bowl.

The Chargers acquired Mack in March for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.