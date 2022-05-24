Browns sign Nakia Griffin-Stewart, cut Nick Guggemos

Getty Images

The Browns signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, the team announced Tuesday.

Griffin-Stewart originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Vikings in 2020. Since then, he has had stints on the practice squads of the Packers, Giants and Chiefs.

He has played one career game, a Week 16 matchup against the Steelers last season when he was on the Chiefs’ active roster.

The Browns waived tight end Nick Guggemos to make room for Griffin-Stewart.

Guggemos originally joined the Browns as a member of the team’s practice squad in 2021. He signed a futures deal with the club following the season.