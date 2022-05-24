CFL players reject new labor deal

Getty Images

The CFL strike is over. Unless it isn’t.

Via the Canadian Press, the CFL’s players rejected a proposed deal reached by the CFL and the CFL Players Association to resolve the situation.

The recent shutdown became only the second work stoppage in CFL history. It’s the first since 1974.

The fact that the CFLPA’s Executive Committee recommended the deal means that could be time for a new Executive Committee.

The impact of the vote on the strike currently isn’t known. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers reportedly plan to practice as usual on Tuesday.

Further bargaining could happen to address the concerns of the players who voted against the agreement.

The CFL’s regular season is due to begin on June 9.