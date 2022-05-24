Christian McCaffrey unlikely to play in the preseason

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins
We’re still a good distance from the start of the preseason, but the Panthers have already started thinking about whether one of their star players will be seeing any game action this summer.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been limited to 10 games the last two seasons because of injuries and it sounds like the Panthers are going to do what they can to ensure he doesn’t miss any more time because he got hurt in an exhibition game. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the team does not anticipate McCaffrey seeing time in the preseason.

Rhule also indicated that the team is going to take a different approach with McCaffrey in practices as part of their effort to keep him healthy.

Anything the Panthers can do to increase McCaffrey’s time in the lineup will be a plus to the Rhule’s chances of improving on a 10-23 start to his NFL head coaching career. If it doesn’t work out, things might look very different in Carolina at this time next year.

  1. He has suited up for less than a 1/3rd of regular season games the past two years which means he is unlikely to play in almost any game.

  2. CMC is the albatross left by vacating GM Dave Gettleman. This young man is simply not built to play between the tackles. Suffice it to say that RBs should not be drafted that high, especially when they weigh less than 190. The shelf-life for even much bigger backs is very short. With a kid this tiny, it was just stupid. Now the money is tied up with a guy who will never play a full season & the ROI is diminishing rapidly. The Panthers cannot dig out of this hole unless they get a sucker to take CMC’s contract.

    FYI: Gettleman did the same thing with Barkley. Both guys have been on the shelf.

