Christian McCaffrey unlikely to play in the preseason

Getty Images

We’re still a good distance from the start of the preseason, but the Panthers have already started thinking about whether one of their star players will be seeing any game action this summer.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been limited to 10 games the last two seasons because of injuries and it sounds like the Panthers are going to do what they can to ensure he doesn’t miss any more time because he got hurt in an exhibition game. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the team does not anticipate McCaffrey seeing time in the preseason.

Rhule also indicated that the team is going to take a different approach with McCaffrey in practices as part of their effort to keep him healthy.

Anything the Panthers can do to increase McCaffrey’s time in the lineup will be a plus to the Rhule’s chances of improving on a 10-23 start to his NFL head coaching career. If it doesn’t work out, things might look very different in Carolina at this time next year.