Colts sign running back Ty’Son Williams

The Ravens decided two weeks ago to let running back Ty’Son Williams walk, and now he has walked to Indianapolis.

Williams signed a contract with the Colts this morning.

The 25-year-old Williams bounced around in his college career from North Carolina to South Carolina to BYU before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2020. He didn’t play at all with the Ravens as a rookie, but in 2021 he played in 13 games, with three starts, and had 35 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore had the right to keep Williams as an exclusive-rights free agent but decided to withdraw the tender offer to him and let him test free agency.