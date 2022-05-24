Cooper Kupp: Working with Allen Robinson has been incredible

Getty Images

Since signing with the Rams, receiver Allen Robinson has said he feels like playing under head coach Sean McVay will help bring the best out of him.

One of his new teammates is also looking forward to seeing what Robinson can do once the season starts.

“Working with A-Rob has been incredible,” Cooper Kupp said in his Monday press conference. “It’s his mental aptitude of what he’s able to grasp already. And just being able to dialogue with him, how he sees the game has been really fun.”

Kupp, who was the 2021 AP offensive player of the year, told reporters that he’s studied Robinson’s film for years, calling him one of the best competitive-catch players in the league.

“I think the cool thing, watching A-Rob’s tape, he’s a lot bigger than I think people think that he is. He’s a big dude that can do a lot of things that smaller receivers do,” Kupp said. “I’m excited about being about to have someone like that, who can do those things, be a big body, big target.”

Kupp added that he’s been impressed with the way Robinson has wanted to understand the details and nuances of Los Angeles’ offense since joining the team.

“His football aptitude is incredible. But his willingness to spend the time here and learning this thing, because he doesn’t just want to know the offense — he wants to understand the offense,” Kupp said. “And there’s a difference between knowing what to do and knowing how to do it. And he wants to know how to do it and how to do it as efficiently as possible, as effectively as possible. So I’ve got a great appreciation for that.”

Robinson, who turns 29 in August, appears primed for a big 2022. After recording 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, Robinson had just 38 catches for 410 yards with one TD in 12 games last season. Those numbers should go way up in his first season with L.A.