Fox CEO says reports of $375 million over 10 years for Tom Brady is “directionally right”

Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Fox turned to sports world on its head by announcing that Tom Brady will become the No. 1 NFL analyst whenever he retires from playing.

Not long after Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the deal, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post (owned by Fox Corp.) reported that the deal has a value of $375 million over 10 years. A Fox spokesman responded by saying this: “What has been reported isn’t an accurate description of the deal and we have not released details beyond what was disclosed on our quarterly earnings call.”

In a new interview with Sara Fischer of Axios.com, Murdoch was asked about the reported value of the Brady deal. Murdoch said that the number is “directionally right.”

That seems to be a more appropriate way of saying “dead-on balls accurate.”

Murdoch also said that Fox and Brady started negotiating the deal “months ago.”

It remains to be seen when Brady will get started. It all depends on how much longer he plays. However, he now knows that, whenever he wants, he can make $37.5 million per year from Fox to not play.