Jordan Poyer isn’t at Bills OTAs

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer is looking for a new contract and that bid is affecting his participation in the team’s offseason program.

Like many other players in the market for extensions, Poyer is not taking part in organized team activities. The workouts, like all of the offseason program outside of a June minicamp, are voluntary.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said last month that he’s confident that things will work out and he said that process is still playing out when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

“We certainly miss having him here . . . business is business right now,” McDermott said, via Julianne Pelusi of WGRZ.

Poyer initially signed with the Bills in 2017 and he agreed to a two-year extension in 2020. He’s set to make a base salary of $5.6 million this season.